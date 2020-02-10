7th Pay Commission 12th pass jobs: Check details

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 10: A number of 7th Pay Commission jobs for 12th pass candidates have been announced.

    The Directorate General Central Reserve Police Force has advertised several vacancies for the various positions under its CRPF Head Constable Recruitment drive 2020.

    The application process is underway and those candidates interested can apply until March 5, 2020.

    The vacancies are both for men and women. The posts are not as permanent as of now, but it can be done under the guidelines of the government. The positions will be filled through the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination.

    The written exam will be conducted on April 19, 2020. A total of 1,031 posts are advertised in the male category. The number of posts of SC and ST candidates is 200 and 100 respectively. In the female category, there are 63 vacancies. For the SC and ST candidates, it is 12 and 6 respectively.

    The candidates selected will be paid under the 7th Pay Commission matrix level 4. This means the candidates will get between Rs 25,500 and Rs 81,100 as salary. There would also be a DA, HRA and CCA. For more details, candidates can log into https://www.crpf.gov.in/recruitment-details.htm?189/AdvertiseDetail.

