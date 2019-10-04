  • search
    7th Pay Commission 10th, 12th pass jobs: Apply for 306 Railway jobs

    New Delhi, Oct 04: The Railway Recruitment Cell has incited applications for the various positions under the 7th Pay Commission pay scale.

    Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and Technician Grade III.

    The official notification read," Railway Recruitment Cell invites ONLINE applications from eligible serving employees of Western Railway as on the date of notification for filling up the posts of ASSISTANT LOCO PILOT(ALP) - 85 & TECHNICIAN Grade-III - 221 against GDCE Quota Level-02 of 7th Pay Commission Matrix with initial pay of Rs.19900/- plus other allowances as admissible."

    The last date to apply is November 11 2019. More details are available on https://drive.google.com/file/d/1BYhp5ONn0RJJah0fbe0sgAZ-7l9h5ihL/view.

    Vacancy details:

    Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technician Grade III: 306

    Educational qualification:

    10th, 12th pass, degree equivalent from recognised university

    Age:

    Minimum, 18 years and maximum 47 years as on 1/1/2002. Candidates in reserved category, PWD and PH will get age relaxation as per Central Government rules.

    Application starts: October 12 2019

    Last date to apply: November 12 2019

    Pay Scale:

    Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) & Technician Grade III post: 7th Central Pay Commission Level.

    Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 9:09 [IST]
