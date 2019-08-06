7 easy steps to register and book ticket through IRCTC eWallet

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 06: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) eWallet is a scheme under which user can deposit money in advance with IRCTC and can be used as payment option along with other payment options available on IRCTC for paying money at the time of booking tickets.

7 Easy steps to register and book ticket through IRCTC eWallet

Login to IRCTC with your existing IRCTC user id and password.

Click the "IRCTC eWallet Registration" link under IRCTC eWallet Section in the "Plan my travel" page.

Complete Verification process by providing PAN OR Aadhaar and other details.

Deposit one time registration fee of Rs.50/-(Excluding Applicable Taxes) online with any of the available payment options.

Membership fee and Redemption is subject to change at the discretion of IRCTC.

Credit the IRCTC eWallet account with the minimum deposit of Rs.100/- and top up with the required booking amount. Maximum amount permitted in user's account is Rs. 10,000.

Pay ticket booking amount through IRCTC eWallet which is displayed as payment option along with other Banks.

Please Note

Registration Fee: Rs 50 + Applicable Taxes (non-refundable)

Transaction Charge: Rs 10 + Applicable Taxes per transaction

No cash refunds / No redemption allowed.

IRCTC eWallet balance can only be used for booking railway tickets.

IRCTC eWallet service can only be availed by users registered with Indian Nationality and with Indian Mobile Number.