YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    37-year-old murder convict who jumped parole, arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jul 02: A 37-year-old murder convict who jumped parole here was arrested in Uttarakhand, police said on Friday.

    Abhey Diwan, of Rohini sector 16, was hiding in Nepal after jumping parole on January 13, 2020, they said.

    37-year-old murder convict who jumped parole, arrested

    Earlier, he was convicted for the abduction and murder of a man in the city and sentenced to life imprisonment.

    It was learnt that Diwan visited Delhi after long gaps to meet with his family members. A reward of Rs one lakh was declared on his arrest, a senior police officer said.

    Police found that he was staying in Nepal and was running a money transfer business there. He was finally arrested from Kathgodown in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Amit Goel said.

    PTI

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    parole arrested uttarakhand

    Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 10:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X