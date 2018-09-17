New Delhi, Sep 17: Two men were arrested for allegedly trying to abduct a woman in north Dwarka, police said Sunday.

The accused, Sabal Kumar (34) and Ikramuddeen (25), are farmers by profession. They received a call about the incident on September 14, they said.

In her complaint to police, the victim alleged since a few days, she was frequently receiving calls on her mobile phone from an unknown number and the accused used to pressure her to meet him, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Woman tries to abduct partner from 'Previous Birth'

Fed up of his calls, the victim's husband told her to meet the accused and assured her that he would accompany her when she goes to meet him, the officer said.

As per the plan, the victim came to meet him alone on a scooter while her husband followed her, he said.

The accused along with his associate came to Dwarka in a car to meet the victim and he forcibly pulled her in the back seat of the car and abducted her, he added.

She started shouting. On learning that her husband was following them, they threw her out of the car and fled the spot, the officer said.

Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered and raids were conducted at the suspected hideouts. Subsequently, the two accused were arrested and the car used in the crime was also recovered, he said.

Also Read | 20 year old acquitted in case of sexually harassing sister

During interrogation, Kumar revealed he used to harass women and impersonate a customer care representative of call service providers namely Vodafone and Airtel, the police official said.

He used to call on different numbers to access the contact numbers of women. He then used to call them using different numbers and tried to lure them to be friends with him, the official added.

The accused told police that he used to harass all those women who refused to be friends with him by threatening them using different phone numbers, the police said.

For More New Delhi News, Click Here