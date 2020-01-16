  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    14 cars parked on open ground gutted in massive fire in Vivek Vihar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: Fourteen cars were gutted in a fire at an open ground opposite Vivek Vihar police station early Thursday, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

    The fire department received a call about the fire at 2.25 am after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said. Fourteen cars parked on an open ground opposite Vivek Vihar police station caught fire.

    14 cars parked on open ground gutted in massive fire in Vivek Vihar
    Representational Image

    The old cars were kept for sale-purchase purpose. A dealer who is into the business had parked the vehicles there , the official said.

    The fire was brought under control by 3 am.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    fire delhi

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue