12th pass jobs: Haryana HSSC Health Service Recruitment 2019, 4,322 vacancies available

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 20: The Haryana HSSC Health Service Recruitment 2019 for 12th pass jobs has been released. More details are available on the official website.

The applications began today and will close on October 9th, 2019. There are a total of 4,322 vacancies across various departments.

To be eligible a candidate will have to clear a written exam of 90 marks and 19 marks for their social economics criteria and prior experience. The exam will MCQ based and the dates for the same are yet to be announced. More details are available on hssc.gov.in.

Vacancy details

Total : 4322

Pharmacist - 92

Radiographer/ultrasound technician - 197

TB Health visitor - 8

Ophthalmic assistant - 66

Theatre assistant - 100

Staff Nurse - 1584

Animal Husbandary and Dairying - 546

Women and Child development - 19

Supervisor female - 57

Junior system engineer - 126

Dental Hygienist - 29

Laboratory technician- 307

Laboratory Attendant - 28

MPHW (F) - 565

Clerk - 23

Welfare organiser - 77

Revenue accountant - 42

Sub-inspector general - 409

Fees:

Candidates will have to pay Rs 150. For female candidates it is Rs 75 and for reserved category it is Rs 35 and Rs 18 for male and female respectively. No fee is applicable for the PwD category.