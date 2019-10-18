10th pass jobs: NHPC Trade apprentice vacancies; How to apply for these ITI jobs

New Delhi

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Oct 18: NHPC Trade Apprentice openings or ITI jobs have been announced and official NHPC apprentice notification has been released on the official website www.nhpcindia.com. NHPC Apprentice application mode - Offline.

These ITI-10th pass apprentice openings for NHPC's Loktak Power Station in Manipur. NHPC notification in pdf download link is given below.

Last date to apply for these NHPC Trade Apprentice openings is November 9, 2019. Candidates should register themselves in RDAT portal www.apprenticeship.gov.in and the registration number generated in the portal should be mentioned in the relevant column of application Form.

NHPC Trade apprentice vacancies notification download link: Click Here

How to apply for NHPC Trade Apprentice vacancies:

Go to official website nhpcindia.com.

Click "Career".

There will be a blinking advertisement in bold - "Engagement of Graduate, Technician and Trade Apprentices for Apprenticeship Training under Apprentices Act, 1961 for ONE year in Loktak Power Station".

There are two links there - click on "Notification and Application Form for Trade Apprentices" ..

.. Notification in pdf will open.

Go to page number three of notification and take printout.

Fill up the form.

Attach documents mentioned in official NHPC notification.

Send by post to the following address:

Senior Manager (HR), Loktak Power Station, Kom Keirap, P.O. Loktak, Distt: Churachandpur, Manipur-795124

Make sure it reached before November 9, 2019.