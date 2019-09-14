10th Pass jobs in Indian Railways: 118 vacancies announced, check criteria

New Delhi, Sep 14: The 10th Pass jobs in Indian Railways has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

118 jobs vacancies have been announced by the RRC. The online registrations will begin from September 16 2019 onwards.

There would be a written exam followed by document verification. The written exam would be conducted by the RRC on October 31 2019.

The candidate should be aged between 18 and 33 years as on January 1 2020.

Candidates should be class 10th pass with ITI certificate or 10th Pass plus course in (i) Food & Beverages Service and (ii) Hospitality Assistant Modular Employable Skills (MES) under SDI as approved by NCVT or 10th Pass plus Trade Diploma in Food & Beverage Operation.