Mysuru's 'Dasara Aahara Mela' 2022 is here to tickle your taste buds

Mysore

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mysuru, Sep 26: The Dasara Aahara Mela-2022 (food festival) is back! The food mela will begin from today till Oct 4 at Scouts and Guides Grounds and at MUDA Grounds near Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel. This year's food mela would feature delicacies of Rajasthan, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, and Kerala to tickle the palates of visitors from across the country, not to mention the authentic food of Coastal Karnataka, Malnad, Dakshina & Uttara Kannada, and Kodagu.

Cuisines of various States, cooking competitions, fancy dresses, snack competitions, and cultural programs will also be a part of the Dasara Food Mela 2022. The competition will be held for both men and women.

The food festival is expected to thrill food enthusiasts as the event promises a variety of exciting and lip-smacking food from different parts of the State and country including the traditional tribal food.

Dasara Expo set to open from today: Details here

Dasara Food Mela Venue:

The venue of the Food Fair had been shifted to Scouts and Guides ground from CADA premises to avoid traffic congestion around the Mysore Palace.

Dasara Food Mela competition details:

Cooking competition (vegetarian and non-vegetarian)

Fancy Dress competition for children between the age group of 5-8 years. Children should compete using vegetables and fried products.

Dasara Food Mela Snacks eating competition:

Mallige Idli eating competition, 8-13 years.

Dosa eating competition, 14-30 years.

Banana eating competition, 31-50 years.

Mysore Pak eating competition, 20-40 years.

This apart, the organisers will also organise dance, music, mimicry, drama, comedy show and magic shows at the venue.

'Nada Habba' Mysuru Dasara 2022 to be inaugurated by Draupadi Murmu today

Dasara was celebrated by the rulers of the Vijayanagar empire and the tradition was inherited by the Wadiyars of Mysuru. Festivities were first started in Mysuru by the Wadiyar King, Raja Wadiyar I in the year 1610. It became a private affair of the royal family following the abolition of the privy purse in 1971 and the discontinuation of the privileges of the erstwhile rulers.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 7:54 [IST]