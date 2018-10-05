Dussehra 2018: History of Wadiyar dynasty

Wadiyar dynasty

The Wadiyar dynasty have ruled erstwhile Mysore state for over 550 years. According to historical reports, the Mysore Kings' reign started from 1399 AD. Yaduraya is known as the founder of Wadiyar dynasty. He ruled from 1399 to 1423. Subsequently, Hiriya Bettada Chamaraja Wadiyar from 1423 to 1459, Thimaraja Wadiyar , the son of Hiriya Bettada Chamaraja Wadiyar ruled the kingdom from 1459 to 1478. The Second Hiriya Chamaraja Wadiyar was in power from 1478 to 1513, Third Hiriaya Bettada Chamaraja Wadiyar ruled from 1513 to 1553. Thimmuraja Wadiyar, who ruled from 1553 to 1572, expanded the Mysore kingdom.

Beginning of Dussehra celebrations

The Fourth Bolachamaraja Wadiyar ruled from 1572 to 1576. FThe ifth Bettada Chamaraja Wadiyar, ruled for only two years from 1576 to 1578, and he named his bother as successor and embraced sanyasa. First Raj Wadiyar's held the reigns of power from 1578 to 1617. In 1610, the capital was transferred from Mysore to Srirangapatna, and the Dussehra celebration came into force.

The Sixth Chamaraja Wadiyar ruled from from 1617 to 1637 and Kanteerava Narasiraja Wadiyar ruled from 1638 to 1659. Dodda Devaraj Wadiyar was dynamic and efficient administrator who ruled Mysore from 1659 to 1672. Chikkadevaraja Wadiyar, who ruled from 1672 to 1704, was a scholar and grandeur. Later Kanteerava Maharaja Wadiyar , the son of Chikkadevaraja Wadiyar, ruled from 1704 to 1713.

Chamaraja Wadiyar

Dodda Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the son of Kanteerava Maharaja Wadiyar crowned at the age of 12. He took the reigns of the kingdom in 1714. During his rule, Nizam, Arcot Nawab, Sira Kadapa, Kurnool, Sawanur and Ikkeri kings came together to wage war against Myosre kingdom, hence, Maharaja offered to pay one crore rupees . Dodda Krishnaraja Wadiyar adopted Chamaraja Wadiyar because he had no children. Chamaraja Wadiyar ruled from 1732 to 1734. After Chamaraja Wadiyar, Second Krishnaraja Wadiyar came to power and ruled from 1734 to 1766. During his time, the enemy frequently posed threat of war and with the help of the French, Krishnaraja Wadiyar secured the border of Mysore. On the advise of the then Nawab Hyder Ali, Chaluvazhammanni crowned Nanjharaja Wadiyar. He ruled Mysore from 1766 to 1770.

Nalavadi Krishnaraj Wadiyar

Eighth Bettada Chamaraja Wadiyar ruled from 1770 to 1776, but Hyder Ali was in control power. From 1776 to 1796, the Ninth Kahasa Chamaraja Wadiyar ruled. During his time many historical events took place. Tipu Sultan moved the royal family from the palace. The capital was shifted from Srirangapatna to Mysore after Tippu's death in the battle against British.

Later the Third Mummudi Krishnaraja Wadiyar ruled from 1799 to 1863. Chamarajendra Wadiyar, who ruled from 1863 to 1894, was the adopted son of Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and took charge of the age of 18. In 1895, he was 10 years old. Hence his mother, Maharani Vani Vilas, administered as a regent. Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar passed away in 1940. He was hailed as Rajarshi his good administration.

Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar's death

Born in 1919, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar was crowned in 1940. India became independent seven years after he took the reign of Mysore. After that, after Indian becane republic in 1950, the Mysore kingdom integrated with Union of India. The rule of over 550 years came to an end. From 1950 to 1956 Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar served as governor of Mysore. In 1964, he was appointed governor of Madras for some time. Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar passed away in 1974.

Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraj Wadiyar

After Jayakamarajendra Wadiyar, his son Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar continued to be part of the royal family. He showed how to command respect, people's confidence without being a 'Maharaja'. In 1996, J.H. Patel's government took over the Bangalore and Mysore palaces, Srikantadatta Wodeyar questioned the order and fought for ownership of palaces till he passed away in 2013. Currently, Pramodadevi is managing all the palaces. In 2015, Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamraj Wadiyar was adopted by Pramodadevi and he is the successor of Wadiyar dynasty.

Adyaveer's first Dussehra

This time Dussehra is special for one reason. Adyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar is also preparing for his first Dussehra. Adyaveer was born to Yaduveer Krishnadutta Chamaraj Wadiyar and Trishika on December 6, 2017.