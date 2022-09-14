Woman arrested for abusive posts on Amruta Fadnavis

YouTube
    Mumbai, Sep 14: A 50-year-old woman was arrested by the cyber police department on Tuesday for allegedly posting abusive and vulgar comments on the Facebook page of Amruta Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife.

    Smruti Panchal, the arrested woman, had been allegedly posting objectionable content on Amruta Fadnavis's official social media page for the last two years by using multiple fake accounts, police said, according to news agency PTI.

    Panchal had allegedly created 53 fake Facebook IDs and 13 Gmail accounts, said an official.
    A court here remanded her in police custody till Thursday, he said, adding that police were probing her motives.

    Panchal has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including 419 (cheating by personation), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and sections of the Information Technology Act.

    X