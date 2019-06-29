  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vacancies since students not availing SEBC, EWS quota

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, June 29: Maharashtra School Education Minister Ashish Shelar told the state Assembly that students belonging to Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) as well as the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) had not availed quota meant for them in junior college admissions, resulting in large number of vacancies.

    Shelar told the Lower House that 34,251 seats were reserved for the SEBC category and 28,636 seats for EWS applicants.

    Maharashtra School Education Minister Ashish Shelar
    Maharashtra School Education Minister Ashish Shelar

    In the first round of admissions, 4,557 students have taken benefit of the 12 per cent quota for SEBC (for Marathas) and 2,600 have taken benefit of the 10 per cent EWS quota.

    The minister said special guidance cells are being set up for students who wish to avail reservation in these two categories.

    SEBC students don't have to produce caste certificates

    For SEBCs, he said an undertaking by parents on plain paper, instead of caste validity, will be required.

    For students from the EWS category, income certificate can be provided in three months' time, the minister informed.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    quota students maharashtra

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue