Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Kaskar hospitalised

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Aug 21: Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has been admitted to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of chest pain.

Kaskar was rushed to the hospital on Saturday from the Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai and is undergoing treatment in the medical facility's cardiac department, an official informed PTI.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Kaskar in February this year in connection with a money laundering case.

Money laundering: Dawood’s brother Iqbal Kaskar arrested by ED

The ED had taken him in custody from the Taloja jail where he was lodged in connection with multiple extortion cases registered against him. He had later been remanded in judicial custody.

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, wanted in India as the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts and accused of crimes such as match-fixing and extortion, figured in the UN Security Council's updated list of terrorists and militant groups.