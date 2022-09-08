Teen mother succumbs to post-birth issues after premature baby's death

Mumbai

pti-PTI

Palghar, Sep 8: A 19-year-old woman whose child died minutes after delivery in Wada area of Maharashtra's Palghar district has also succumbed to post-birth complications, a health official said on Thursday.

Tanuja Pardhi of Savroili village in Vikramgad taluka had given birth in her home on Tuesday and the child, born premature in the seventh month, died minutes later, he said.

"The woman was shifted to Wada rural hospital after she developed complications. She was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state with bleeding. She died at around 4pm on Wednesday," he said.

The woman got married in May last year and this was her first delivery, the hospital official added.