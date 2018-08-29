  • search

Teen kills sister for disturbing sleep in Mumbai

    Mumbai, Aug 29: A minor boy, in a fit of rage, strangled his 19-year-old sister to death in Mumbai for allegedly disturbing his sleep, said reports. The 16-year-old boy was taken into custody on Monday and produced before the court the next day after which he was sent to a remand home in Bhiwandi.

    Representational Image

    The had been getting into arguments with his sister over her habit of talking over the phone for long hours which used to disturb his sleep. According to police, the girl would often talk on phone after her mother left for work which used to infuriate the boy, reported HT.

    On Monday (August 27), the girl's conversation disturbed the boy's sleep and in fit of rage he strangled her to death. The incident took place at their home in Vasai (East) area of Mumbai.

    The boy then allegedly called his friends to dispose off the body. Hearing the commotion, a neighbour peeped through the window, saw girl's body on the floor and informed the police.

    The has also recovered the dupatta that was used to kill the girl. It has been sent for forensic analysis, said police, as per the HT report.

    The mother of the boy and the girl works as a domestic help in Borivli, while their father was at their hometown in Jalgaon for the past two months.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 11:42 [IST]
