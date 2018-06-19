English

Suspected food poisoning claims 3 lives; 40 hospitalised in Raigad

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Trending stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Three children died and at least 40 people were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after they had a meal at a function in Maharashtra's Raigad district, the police said Tuesday.

    Suspected food poisoning claims 3 lives; 40 hospitalised in Raigad (Resp

    A person, identified as Subhash Mane, had organised a house-warming party at Mahad village in Khalapur area last evening, Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar told PTI.

    After having dinner at his place, some of the guests complained of uneasiness and started vomiting. They were taken to a local hospital, he said. But later, more than 50 people, including children, arrived at the hospital with the same complaint.

    Some of them were even unconscious, another police official said. As their health condition deteriorated, all the victims were shifted to various hospitals in Raigad, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai, he said.

    Three children -- Kalyani Shingude (7), Rishikesh Shinde (12) and Pragati Shinde (13) - were declared dead before admission in one of the hospitals, the police official said.

    Nearly 40 people, including children, were still being treated in 11 hospitals. Of them five are stated to be in a critical condition, he said.

    "We have registered a case and will send the samples of the food served at the dinner to a forensic science laboratory and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for analysis," the official said.

    PTI 

    Read more about:

    mumbai maharashtra food poisoning

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 14:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue