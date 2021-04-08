YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Students of class 9, 11 in Maharashtra to be promoted without exam, all eyes on SSC, HSC exams

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 08: The Maharashtra Board will promote class 9 and 11 students without exams owing to the pandemic.

    The school education department took the decision and announced that students of class 9 and 11 from the state board affiliated schools will be promoted to the next academic year.

    Maharashtra

    School education minister, Varsha Gaikwad said considering the current COVID-19 situation it has been decided to promote all students of class 9 and 11 to the next class. We will soon announce programmes to ensure that learning continues as these years are the basis for the standard 10 and 12 board exams.

    Gaikwad said groups are demanding that the exam be postponed or conducted online. Several stakeholders have reached out to her demanding that the exam be held on schedule to ensure that their plans are not impacted. All eyes are now on the SSC and HSC board exams.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra

    Story first published: Thursday, April 8, 2021, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X