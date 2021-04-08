Water taxis to be part of Mumbai transportation soon; RoPax ferries on 4 routes by Dec

Students of class 9, 11 in Maharashtra to be promoted without exam, all eyes on SSC, HSC exams

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Apr 08: The Maharashtra Board will promote class 9 and 11 students without exams owing to the pandemic.

The school education department took the decision and announced that students of class 9 and 11 from the state board affiliated schools will be promoted to the next academic year.

School education minister, Varsha Gaikwad said considering the current COVID-19 situation it has been decided to promote all students of class 9 and 11 to the next class. We will soon announce programmes to ensure that learning continues as these years are the basis for the standard 10 and 12 board exams.

Gaikwad said groups are demanding that the exam be postponed or conducted online. Several stakeholders have reached out to her demanding that the exam be held on schedule to ensure that their plans are not impacted. All eyes are now on the SSC and HSC board exams.