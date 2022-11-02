YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Stuck in an elevator, 62-year-old woman dies in Mumbai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 2: A 62-year-old woman died after being stuck in an elevator which collapsed in a residential building in Mumbai, a police official said on Wednesday.

    The incident took place in the multi-storey building in Charkop area on October 21 when the woman was going down from the fourth floor for morning walk.

    Stuck in an elevator, 62-year-old woman dies in Mumbai

    After she entered the elevator, it got stuck between the fourth and third floors, the official from Charkop police station said.

    The woman shouted for help and when her son tried to open the elevator door, he got an electric shock and switched off the power supply.

    Maharashtra govt plans a new prison and police stations in MumbaiMaharashtra govt plans a new prison and police stations in Mumbai

    Later, when a security guard of the building tried to open the door of the elevator, it moved down on a high speed and collapsed on the ground floor, the official said.

    The woman received serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declare brought dead, he said.

    The Charkop police later registered an Accidental Death Report, the official added.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    woman died stuck mumbai police

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 2, 2022, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X