    Straight out of a movie: Cop in Mumbai chases down, nabs mobile thief

    Mumbai, Aug 24: In a scene straight out of a movie, a traffic constable chased after a mobile phone thief for a kilometre on a busy street and nabbed him in the western suburb of Bandra here on Tuesday, police said.

    Constable Vikas Babar, attached to the Bandra traffic division, was patrolling in his van, when he spotted a man snatching a woman's high-end mobile phone and fleeing, an official said, according to news agency PTI.

    The constable immediately chased after the accused through the busy street for nearly a kilometre and managed to catch hold of him, he said.

    The accused identified as Danish Khan was a drug addict and had stolen the high-end mobile phone to buy drugs, the official said, adding that the constable sustained a minor injury on his hand during the chase.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 10:38 [IST]
