Sharad Pawar unlikely to join Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra citing health issues

Mumbai, Nov 10: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is unlikely to join the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra on November 11, due to medical reasons.

"NCP chief Sharad Pawar is in hospital, Rahul Gandhi and I talked to him. The doctor has recommended a 3-4-week rest. Hence, Sharad Pawar will not be joining the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' tomorrow," said Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Thursday.

However, Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray will join the yatra.

NCP leaders Jayant Patil, Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad have joined today.

The Congress and NCP had shared power for 15 years in Maharashtra from 1999 to 2014. The two parties were also allies in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government that was in power from November 2019 till June 29 this year when it collapsed following a revolt within the Shiv Sena.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its Maharashtra leg on Monday. It will cover Nanded city, Deglur and Ardhapur areas and proceed to Hingoli on Friday.

The yatra, a mass reach out programme by the Congress has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. It will conclude in Srinagar in January 2023.

Bharat Jodo yatra claimed to be the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of the country.