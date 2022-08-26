Relief for Mumbaikars as govt puts off property tax hike by a year

Mumbai, Aug 26: In some relief to Mumbaikars, the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led government has decided to defer the hike in property tax in the city. The decision has been taken with an eye on the upcoming BMC elections.

Shinde said that according to the BMC Act, property tax is revised every five years. However the revision was delayed due to the pandemic and it was due for revision this year.

He said that he got a representation from the MLAs asking that the hike should not be implemented this year at it could to 16 to 20 per cent. Hence I have directed the BMC Commissioner to defer the hike by a year, Shinde informed the Maharashtra assembly. The last time the property tax was revised was in 2015.

Shinde also announced changes to the 2006 policy to regularise illegal buildings in Ulhasnagar. He informed that a committee under the ACS, revenue was formed in 2021 and its report has been received and in principle approved by the state.

The report said that the premium to be charged has been made Rs 2,200 per sq metre which was earlier 10 to 20 per cent of the ready reckoner rate.

The panel has also suggested that deadline for regularisation should be 31.12.2021 from the 1st January 2005 earlier. Reduction of premium and allowing of additional FSI will ensure the policy takes off, Shinde said while adding that the state would help with easing land titling issues.

On the Metro 2 car shed, Shinde said that it was the site least damaging to the environment. Aarey is spread over 1,245 hectares and only 25 hectares is required for the shed. The car shed is not the only thing that has come up in Aarey. Land has been given to Film City, agriculture department and to MIDC.

We will ensure that the mass transit project is completed speedily to give people relief from traffic congestion, he also said.

