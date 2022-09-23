Registrations for CEED, UCEED 2023 to commence in October: All the details here
Mumbai, Sep 23: The IIT Bombay will commence CEED, UCEED 2023 registrations on October 5. More details are available on the official website.
The application process for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) will close on November 11. However candidates can apply till November 18, but will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500.
In order to apply for UCEED 2023 candidates should have cleared the class 12 exam and for CEED 2023, the applicant must have completed their degree or diploma or postgraduate degree programme of minimum three years.
Appointment of 8 IIT directors gets President Draupadi Murmu’s approval
Those
candidates
who
qualify
the
CEED
2023
can
take
admissions
to
Master
of
Design
(MDes)
programmes
at
IISc
Bangalore,
IIT
Bombay,
IIT
Delhi,
IIT
Guwahati,
IIT
Hyderabad,
IIT
Kanpur,
IIT
Roorkee
and
IIITDM
Jabalpur
and
PhD
programmes
The UCEED 2023 is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.