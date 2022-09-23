Registrations for CEED, UCEED 2023 to commence in October: All the details here

YouTube
    Mumbai, Sep 23: The IIT Bombay will commence CEED, UCEED 2023 registrations on October 5. More details are available on the official website.

    The application process for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) will close on November 11. However candidates can apply till November 18, but will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500.

    In order to apply for UCEED 2023 candidates should have cleared the class 12 exam and for CEED 2023, the applicant must have completed their degree or diploma or postgraduate degree programme of minimum three years.

    Those candidates who qualify the CEED 2023 can take admissions to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee and IIITDM Jabalpur and PhD programmes
    The UCEED 2023 is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur.

    Story first published: Friday, September 23, 2022, 15:33 [IST]
    X