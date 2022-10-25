YouTube
    'Ram Setu' movie review: Here's what audience say about Akshay-starrer

    Mumbai, Oct 25: Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Hindi film 'Ram Setu' is seeing the light of the day on Tuesday. It is an action-adventure film written and directed by Abhishek Sharma.

    The film has Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in important roles. Satyadev Kancharana, Shubham Jaykar, Nassar and others are in the supporting roles.

    'Ram Setu' movie review

    The Bollywood flick has Daniel B George's music, Aseem Mishra's editing and Rameshwar S Bhagat's editing.

    'Ram Setu' Story:

    The story of 'Ram Setu' revolves around an archaeologist, who is investigating whether the bridge is a myth or a reality. According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Ram Setu is a bridge built by the god Rama's army of Vanara to reach Sri Lanka to rescue his wife Sita, who was abducted by Lanka's Rakshasa king Ravana.

    The challenge before the atheist archaeologist turned believer is to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of Indias heritage. Will he succeed? Answer to this question forms the crux of the story.

    What do netizens say about the Hindi flick? Check out

    Umair Sandhu: #RamSetu = All that glitters is not gold ! #AkshayKumar need Rest from movies !
    Worst Diwali ever ! Worst Advance Booking !! Seems like Public is not interested in #ThankGod & #RamSetu 😶

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 7:18 [IST]
    X