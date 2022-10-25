'Ram Setu' movie review: Here's what audience say about Akshay-starrer

Mumbai: Gathering of 5 or more, loud speakers, illegal processions banned for a fortnight from Nov 1

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Oct 25: Akshay Kumar's much-awaited Hindi film 'Ram Setu' is seeing the light of the day on Tuesday. It is an action-adventure film written and directed by Abhishek Sharma.

The film has Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in important roles. Satyadev Kancharana, Shubham Jaykar, Nassar and others are in the supporting roles.

The Bollywood flick has Daniel B George's music, Aseem Mishra's editing and Rameshwar S Bhagat's editing.

'Ram Setu' Story:

The story of 'Ram Setu' revolves around an archaeologist, who is investigating whether the bridge is a myth or a reality. According to the Hindu epic Ramayana, Ram Setu is a bridge built by the god Rama's army of Vanara to reach Sri Lanka to rescue his wife Sita, who was abducted by Lanka's Rakshasa king Ravana.

The challenge before the atheist archaeologist turned believer is to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of Indias heritage. Will he succeed? Answer to this question forms the crux of the story.

What do netizens say about the Hindi flick? Check out

Umair Sandhu: #RamSetu = All that glitters is not gold ! #AkshayKumar need Rest from movies !

Worst Diwali ever ! Worst Advance Booking !! Seems like Public is not interested in #ThankGod & #RamSetu 😶

#AkshayKumar needs break from films !! Seriously! He should do only 2 films in a year ! #RamSetu is Passable flick ! Not upto the mark 😶 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) October 21, 2022

Things are pacing up well for #RamSetu. With just a few hours to go for the release of the @akshaykumar biggie, momentum is on the side of the film, especially due to audience sentiments and religious significance. The film is now tracking at 15-18 cr with potential to go higher! pic.twitter.com/guy47pT6c3 — Joginder Tuteja (@Tutejajoginder) October 24, 2022

Story first published: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 7:18 [IST]