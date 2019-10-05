Railway Jobs: Konkan Railway Apprentices vacancies apply online link; 135 jobs for fresher engineer

Mumbai

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Mumbai, Oct 05: Konkan Railway Trainee Apprentice Recruitment 2019 notification has been released and 135 job openings have been announced on Konkan Railway official website. Konkan Railway Trainee Apprentice application process and Konkan Railway notification download link is given below.

Konkan Railway recruitment 2019: Trainee Apprentices under National Apprentice Training last date is 30 November 2019. The applications have been invited for Diploma holders and Engineering degree holders.

Aspiring candidate should first apply online at konkanrailway.com. Then the printout of the successfully filled form needs to be taken. Candidate should then put signature and affix photos as per the instructions in the official notification. It should be sent by post to this address so that it reaches before November 30, 2019.10.5

Assistant Personnel Officer II, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, 4th Floor, Belapur Bhavan, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai - 400 614

Konkan Railway Apprentice notification download: Click Here

Konkan Railway apply online link: Click Here

How to apply for Konkan Railway Trainee Apprentice vacancies:

Visit konkanrailway.com

Click on "Quick Links" section.

Under that section, click on "Trainee Apprentice - National Apprentice Training Scheme".

A new window will open.

Find the Konkan Railway Trainee Apprentice Recruitment notification link & click on that link for download.

Read the details provided in it.

Check the eligibility criteria.

If eligible, then click on "Apply Online" link.

Enter all the details in the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Upload the scanned copies of the required documents in the prescribed format.

Verify all the details once before submitting the application form.

Take the printout of the application form for future reference.