    PM expresses grief over Bandra-Worli accident that has claimed 5 lives

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident on the Bandra-Worli sea link on Wednesday morning which claimed five lives and left eight others injured.

    Wreckage of a car after a collision between four cars and an ambulance on the Bandra Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai.PTI Photo

    At least five people lost their lives in the accident and eight others sustained injuries when a speeding car rammed into four vehicles, including an ambulance, according to the news agency ANI.

    Following the accident, the police rushed to the spot and took the victims to the nearest hospitals.

    On the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief.

    In a tweet, PMO India said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery."

    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    It is being reported that the conditions of many are critical. The road from Bandra to Worli has been closed.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 13:53 [IST]
    X