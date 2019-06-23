NHM Maharashtra jobs: Over 5,700 job openings announced; How to apply NHM jobs?

  • search
    Mumbai, June 23: NHM recruitment is underway and the National Health Mission or NHM Maharashtra has issued an official notification announcing 5,716 Community Health Officer (CHO) job openings on its official website.

    Last date to apply for NHM Maharashtra Community Health Officer vacancies in July 01,2019.

    NHM recruitment 2019

    NHM Maharashtra CHO recruitment exam date, pattern and syllabus:

    NHM recruitment process involves written Exam and interview. The NHM exam would be held on July 21, 2019 between 11am to 1 pm. NHM entrance exam will have 50 objective type questions. Each correct answer will carry 2 marks. Please note that would be no negative marking. Question paper will be based on syllabus recommended by NHSRC, Delhi.

    NHM Maharashtra Community Health Officer (CHO) vacancies official notification: Click Here

    For other details like eligibilty, educational qualification required, exam centres, reservation and place of posting, please download the official notification from the link given above.

    How to apply for NHM Maharashtra CHO jobs:

    • Click Here and download the pdf file which has NHM Maharashtra CHO job openings notification cum application form.
    • Page number 5 and 6 of the downloaded pdf in the application form.
    • Take printout of the form and fill it up.
    • Submit the completed application form with one set of self-attested photocopies ofessential documents and Demand draft (DD) at office of Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) for respective districts before July 1, 2019.
    • You can send the duly filled application form and other documents asked for by registered post, speed post of courier.

    NHM Maharashtra recruitment: Addresses of the regional offices of Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) where application form for CHO jobs should be submitted:Deputy Director Health Services

    Thane:

    Regional Mental Hospital

    campus, Dharmavir nagar, Thane

    (West), Pin code- 400604.

    Nashik:

    Deputy Director Health Services,

    Regional referral hospital

    campus, Shalimar, Nashik, Pin code- 422001.

    Pune:

    Deputy Director Health Services

    3rd floor, New Administrative

    Building, Near Sadhu Wasvani

    Chowk, Pune, Pin code- 411001.

    Kolhapur:

    Deputy Director Health Services

    3rd floorCentral Building, Near SP

    Office, Raman mala, Kasaba

    bavada, Kolhapur.

    Latur:

    Deputy Director Health Services,

    Aarogya Sankul building, 3rd floor,

    Near to new collector office, Latur- Pin code - 413512.

    Akola:

    Deputy Director Health Services

    Near Chaudhari

    Vidhyalay,Women Hospital

    Premises, Durga chowk, Akola, Pin code-444001.

    Nagpur:

    Deputy Director Health Services,

    Matakacheri Campus, North

    Ambazari Road, Shradhanand

    peth, In front of Dikshabhoomi,

    Nagpur Pin code -400022.

