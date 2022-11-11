NCP leader Jitendra Awhad arrested for stopping Marathi film's screening

YouTube
    Mumbai, Nov 11: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad was arrested today for stopping the screening of a Marathi film and thrashing viewers in Thane.

    The incident occurred on Monday night when Awhad created a ruckus alleging that the movie distorts Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's history.

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad

    He even thrashed a person while forcefully stopping the Marathi movie Har Har Mahadev's screening.

    The Thane Police registered a case against senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad and at least 100 others for allegedly roughing up spectators at a multiplex screening "Har Har Mahadev".

    A case has been registered against Awhad on the complaint of a spectator under various sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to unlawful assembly and sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 ( Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and the Maharashtra Police Act.

    Reacting to the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said beating up movie-goers for watching 'Har Har Mahadev' will not be tolerated and action will be taken against people involved in such incidents.

    "People are permitted to register their opposition democratically. I have not seen the movie and I am not aware of the controversy," he said.

    Directed by Abhijeet Shirish Deshpande, the film Har Har Mahadev presents the story of the dawn which came after 350 years. A historical reference to the formation of the Maratha empire after many battles. The film will bring the golden story of Swarajya, which is in the heart of the Marathi people.

    Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 16:55 [IST]
    X