    NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai

    Mumbai, Oct 31: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated, the party said on Monday.

    The party has said in a statement that he is likely to be discharged on November 2.

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar

    The NCP stated that he will attend the NCP conclave scheduled to be held at Shirdi on November 4 and 5.

    Sharad Pawar served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on four occasions.

    He also held the posts of Minister of Defence and Minister of Agriculture in the Government of India. He is president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which he founded in 1999, after separating from the Indian National Congress.

    Pawar leads the NCP delegation in the Rajya Sabha, the upper chamber of the Indian parliament. He is the chairperson of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

    X