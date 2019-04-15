  • search
    Mumbai: Under construction building collapses, 2-3 feared trapped

    Mumbai, Apr 15: At least two people are feared trapped under the debris in Mumbai's Nagpada area after a protion of an under construction building collapsed on Monday, said reports. The incident took place in Peer Khan Street in the metropolis.

    Two to three people are likely to be trapped under debris, an ANI report said.

    Mumbai: Under construction building collapses, 2-3 feared trapped
    A file photo of overbridge collapsed near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station in Mumbai on March 14.

    Three fire tenders, a rescue van and an ambulance has been rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to rescue the trapped persons. The exact reason behind the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

    Mumbai: Foot over bridge collapses; 6 dead, over 30 injured; FIR registered under section 304A

    This comes less than a month after a bridge linking the bustling CSMT train station in Mumbai collapsed leading to the deaths of six people and causing grevious injuries to 31. The preliminary inquiry report had pointed towards negligence on part of the auditor and contractor.

    In June last year, six people were injured after a part of Road Over Bridge (ROB) collapsed on the railway tracks near Andheri station towards Vile Parle on South end. The Gokhale bridge which connected Andheri East and Andheri West stations was built around 1976 and was used by thousands of commuters each day.

    In September 2017, twenty-three commuters had died in a stampede on foot-over bridge connecting Parel-Elphinstone Road stations. The incident had taken place between the Parel railway station and Prabhadevi railway station.

