Mumbai: Two injured after drunk man driving BMW hits pedestrians

By
    Mumbai, Sep 30: A man driving a BMW hit multiple vehicles, injuring at least two persons, in Mumbai on Saturday night.

    According to the police, the man driving the BMW was in an inebriated condition and was caught after being chased for almost 4 km.

    The driver of the BMW has been identified as Mehmood Alam. The incident occurred between Reay Road and Kidwai Marg in Mumbai.

    "We caught him after chasing for four km. He's a driver, the owner left for Dubai yesterday. Two people who got injured have been taken to hospital. Action will be taken," said a police official.

    Soon after the car was apprehended by the police and stopped, a group of angry locals dragged the driver out and thrashed him.

    The police said they are taking statements of eyewitnesses and a complaint will be filed.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 30, 2018, 10:56 [IST]
