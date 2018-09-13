Four persons of family returning from funeral killed as car rams into BMTC bus

Bengaluru, Sep 13: In yet another tragic incident, four members of a Bengaluru-settled family hailing from Chavara in Kollam were killed when their car collided with BMTC bus on Doddanekundi Road in Bengaluru. Out of five people, only one woman survived, suffering major injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Levin, 24, a resident of Munnekolala; and Elasamma, 53, Niramala, 51, and Reena, 52, all residents of Doddanekundi. Shreeja, 54, also a resident of Doddanekundi suffered severe injuries, and is being treated at a private hospital in the city.

According to the police, the car overtook another vehicle from the wrong side and collided head on with Volvo bus coming from the opposite direction.

The ferocity of the collision was such that it took around 45 minutes for the wreckage to be pulled out from under the bus body. However, no bus passengers were injured.

It is learnt that the family was returning to Marathahalli from Ulsoor after attending a funeral.

A medical report has been sought to find out whether Lavin, who was driving was under alcohol influence.