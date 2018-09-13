  • search

Four persons of family returning from funeral killed as car rams into BMTC bus

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Sep 13: In yet another tragic incident, four members of a Bengaluru-settled family hailing from Chavara in Kollam were killed when their car collided with BMTC bus on Doddanekundi Road in Bengaluru. Out of five people, only one woman survived, suffering major injuries.

    Four persons of family returning from funeral killed as car collides head on with BMTC bus

    The deceased have been identified as Levin, 24, a resident of Munnekolala; and Elasamma, 53, Niramala, 51, and Reena, 52, all residents of Doddanekundi. Shreeja, 54, also a resident of Doddanekundi suffered severe injuries, and is being treated at a private hospital in the city.

    According to the police, the car overtook another vehicle from the wrong side and collided head on with Volvo bus coming from the opposite direction. 

    The ferocity of the collision was such that it took around 45 minutes for the wreckage to be pulled out from under the bus body. However, no bus passengers were injured.

    It is learnt that the family was returning to Marathahalli from Ulsoor after attending a funeral.

    A medical report has been sought to find out whether Lavin, who was driving was under alcohol influence.

    Read more about:

    bengaluru accident kollam family bmtc

    Story first published: Thursday, September 13, 2018, 12:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 13, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue