    Mumbai couple lose Rs 2 lakh while waiting for visa

    Mumbai, Aug 22: A couple lost Rs 2 lakh online while waiting for a visa in Mumbai. The 40 year old man who was formerly employed with a PSU and his wife were duped by a cyber-fraudster of Rs 2 lakh when they were waiting for the visas of their family to be delivered by courier.

    The Charkop police have registered an FIR and further investigation is on. The complainant had moved to his father-in-law's house with his wife and children after quitting his job at the PSU in June.

    On July 12 he had made a visa application for himself, his wife and children to travel abroad. He was told online that the visas would be delivered to his residence through courier. When the visas did not arrive on August 8, the wife searched for the company's number. When she dialled it the call got disconnected.

    They then got a call from an unknown number and the caller posed as a representative of the courier company. He said that he would send across a link and asked her to make the transaction using the link.

    On August 10 Rs 2 lakh was denied in various instalments from the joint bank account of the complainant and his wife. The complainant first complained to the bank and filled out a dispute form. On August 16 he lodged an FIR with the police.

    Monday, August 22, 2022, 15:24 [IST]
    X