Tears, dances, colours and songs: This is how Mumbaikers bid farewell to Bappa today

How 'Brahmastra' wipes out Rs 800 crore' report becomes a new weapon to target the film

Mumbai: A woman asks man to take off clothes during WhatsApp call, dupes Rs 5.28 lakh

Mumbai

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 10: A woman reportedly duped a Mumbai man of Rs 5.28 lakh after befriending him on a social media site.

Mumbai police have said that a 54-year-old man has filed a complaint against the woman, who asked him to take off his dress during a WhatsApp video chat after they became friends through Facebook recently.

"The woman later told the victim his nude video had been recorded and would be uploaded on social media if he did not pay her money. He transferred Rs 30,000 into an account he was given," PTI quoted a polce official as saying.

"However, two days later he got a call from a man who identified himself as a Central Bureau of Investigation officer. He demanded more money to ensure the nude video is not circulated. In all, the two accused took Rs 5.28 lakh from the victim," the official added.

The Andheri cops have filed a case of cheating and other offences under various Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act provisions. The cops have started a hunt to nab the accused.

The 54-year-old man's wife died in 2019 and has been in depression since, kin have told police.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 21:44 [IST]