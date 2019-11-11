Mumbai: 10-year-old raped, strangulated to death; body found near Vidyavihar railway Track

Mumbai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, November 11: In a tragic incident, the body of a 10-year-girl who went missing since November 5 was found near Vidyavihar railway station. According to police, the minor was raped and strangulated to death. The post-mortem report has confirmed rape and death due to strangulation.

Meanwhile, an accused has been taken into custody. Mumbai Police is conducting further investigation on this matter.

According to reports, police were able to nab the accused because CCTV footage from the area showed him leaving with the girl on the day she went missing. The parents of the missing child had filed a complaint, following which several teams under Mumbai police started looking for the girl.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the photo of the man who took away the child went viral among the residents. The man was again seen roaming around in the area and the residents were quick enough to identify him. Then thrashed him and found a bottle of phenyl and knife from him. They informed the police, who came and arrested the man.