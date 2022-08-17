MPSC Exam 2022: Aspirants can seek date change if schedule of exams overlaps
Mumbai, Aug 17: Candidates appearing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) and B.Ed and Bachelor of Hotel Management exams can change their exam batch if the dates of these exams clash.
"Students appearing for MPSC exams along with B.Ed and BHMCT exams can write an email to administrators of the Common Entrance Test (CET) for the change of batch if dates are overlapping. The MPSC aspirants would get their batch changed," Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil told the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature.
The MPSC exam will be conducted on August 21, 2022 and it is mandatory for all to carry the admit card with them.
Without the admit card, candidates cannot attend the exam.
CUET-UG 2022 Phase 4 exam begins
After the written exam, the answer key and the results will be announced soon and those who pass the prelims exam will be allowed to appear for the MPSC State Services Mains Exam.