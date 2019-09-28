  • search
    MPSC Engineering Services Prelim Exam Result 2019 released, final exam date announced

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 28: The MPSC Engineering Services Prelim Exam Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    A total of 289 candidates have qualified in the prelim exam for electrical engineering and 16,738 candidates qualified in the prelim exam for civil engineering. Those candidates who have qualified will now appear in the main exam 2019.

    The Engineering Service Main Exam 2019 will be conducted on November 24 2019. The main exam is of 400 marks. Those who qualify in the main exam will be called for an interview which will be of 50 marks.

    1,145 vacancies for Civil Engineers and 16 vacancies for Electrical Engineers have been announced. The preliminary exam was conducted on June 13, 2019. The cut off marks for Electrical Engineering in the open category is 37 marks. For Civil Engineering, the cut off in the open category is 27 marks and for women it is 23.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 7:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019
