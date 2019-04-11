  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mock security drill at RBI headquarters in south Mumbai

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 11: Security agencies on Thursday carried out a mock drill at the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) headquarters in south Mumbai which also involved use of helicopters.

    Mock security drill at RBI headquarters in south Mumbai
    Mock security drill at RBI headquarters in Mumbai. PTI file photo

    As part of the drill, a chopper landed on top of the 25-storey headquarters of the RBI in the high security area, taking everyone by surprise.

    Onlookers said choppers were hovering around the area for some time before one of them landed on top of the building.

    Market opens on a cautious note as voting for Lok Sabha poll begins

    A senior police official said it was a security drill designed while keeping in mind any possible scenarios. However, he refused to share any details.

    The RBI sources also confirmed that it was a "mock drill" carried out by the central bank's in-house security department with the help from other agencies.

    PTI

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    reserve bank of india mumbai

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 12:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue