    MHT CET Result 2020 date and full schedule

    Mumbai, Nov 09: The MHT CET result date 2020 has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The date was released y the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

    The MHT CET result will be declared on or before November 28. The MHT CET answer key will be released on November 10 and along with the candidate responses question paper will also be made available.

    Candidates can raise objections from November 10 and the last date to submit the same will be November 12. You can check for more details here, https://view.mahacet.org/mahacet/admin/news_document/objections07112020.pdf.

    MHT CET Result date 2020:

    Display of Candidate's responses, Question Paper and Answer Keys in Candidate's Login: 10th November 2020( Tuesday), (For all the shifts) (By 1300 Hrs).

    Submission of Candidate's grievances regarding quetions, if any, through Candidate's Login: From 10th November, 2020 (Tuesday,1300 Hrs) to 12th November , 2020 (Thursday, 1300 Hrs).

    Declaration of the Result of MHT CET 2020 as per "Document on Normalization": On or Before 28th November, 2020 ( Saturday)

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Monday, November 9, 2020, 16:48 [IST]
