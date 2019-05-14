Man jumps to death from 30th floor of World Trade Centre in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 14: A 51-year-old Goods and Service Tax (GST) superintendent allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

The man has been identified as Harendra Kapadia and the incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Monday.

According to police, the officer Kapadia was fed-up with his illness.

An officer said, "Kapadia was fed-up with his illness. Around 8 to 10 months ago he had stopped coming to work because of a brain stroke. After that he had gone through brain surgery at Kokilaben hospital."

"Three months ago, he resumed work, but he had memory dementia. Initial investigation revealed that he was fed-up with his illness and hence took the drastic step," said an officer.

The police have registered an accidental death Report, further investigation underway.

