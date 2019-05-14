  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Man jumps to death from 30th floor of World Trade Centre in Mumbai

    By
    |

    Mumbai, May 14: A 51-year-old Goods and Service Tax (GST) superintendent allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

    The man has been identified as Harendra Kapadia and the incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Monday.

    Man jumps to death from 30th floor of World Trade Centre in Mumbai
    Representational Image

    According to police, the officer Kapadia was fed-up with his illness.

    Delhi: 17-year-old girl commit suicide after failing class 12 exams for the 3rd time

    An officer said, "Kapadia was fed-up with his illness. Around 8 to 10 months ago he had stopped coming to work because of a brain stroke. After that he had gone through brain surgery at Kokilaben hospital."

    "Three months ago, he resumed work, but he had memory dementia. Initial investigation revealed that he was fed-up with his illness and hence took the drastic step," said an officer.

    The police have registered an accidental death Report, further investigation underway.

    Mumbai North East Fact Check
    • Manoj Kotak
      Manoj Kotak
      Bharatiya Janata Party
    • Sanjay Dina Patil
      Sanjay Dina Patil
      Nationalist Congress Party
    + More Details

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    world trade centre mumbai suicide

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 14, 2019, 9:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue