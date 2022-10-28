Man booked for tweets against Maha CM; has a history of such posts against leaders

Case filed against filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra for hitting wife with his car | VIDEO

Fire breaks out in BEST AC bus, no passenger hurt | VIDEO

Major fire at a cloth godown in Mumbai's Kurla, 8 fire tenders rushed

Mumbai

oi-PTI

Mumbai, Oct 28: A major fire broke out in a cloth godown in Mumbai's Kurla area early on Friday, a civic official said.

The incident occurred in third Gulab Galli opposite Deluxe Hotel on LBS Marg, he said.

"The fire brigade received a call about the blaze around 4 am. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the firefighting operation was launched," the official said.

Mumbai woman loses Rs 2.4 lakh online while ordering Diwali sweets

The fire spread to five to six adjoining galas (commercial spaces), but it remained restricted to electric wiring, plywood, stocks of wood and other material, he said, adding, "There is no report of any injury to anyone."

The fire has been covered from all the sides and efforts are on to douse it, he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 28, 2022, 13:23 [IST]