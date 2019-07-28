  • search
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Maharashtra Water Resources Department announces 500 Junior Engineer jobs; How to apply for these Ma

    By Vishal S
    |

    Mumbai, July 28: Maharashtra govt Jobs have been announced and 500 Junior Engineer vacancies are up for grabs at Maharashtra WRD. The Maharashtra Water Resources Department recruitment official notification is out on the official website.

    Selection will be based on a Written Test and the last date to apply for these Maharashtra WRD Junior Engineer jobs is August 15, 2019. The edcucational qualification required is Diploma in Civil Engineering.

    Maharshtra govt jobs: 500 Junior Engineer jobs announced by WRD; How to apply

    Download Maharashtra WRD recruitment official notification: Click Here

    Direct link to apply for these Maharashtra government jobs: Click Here

    Steps to apply for Maharashtra WRD jobs:

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    maharshtra jobs

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue