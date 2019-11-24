Maharashtra: Turbine blast at a sugarmill leaves one dead, six injured

Aurangabad, Nov 24: A 65-year-old worker was killed and his six colleagues were injured in a turbine blast at a Sugarmill in Parbhani district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Laxmi Narsimha sugar factory at Singnapur, over 200 kms from here, around 2 pm, the official said.

"As sugar production is set to begin, the work of repairing the machinery and conducting tests was on at the factory on Sunday," assistant police inspector Rahul Tarkase said.

"The turbine from which sugarcane sticks are taken in for crushing was being tested, when it exploded," he said, adding that a worker, Shaikh Yusuf, died in the incident. Six other workers also suffered injuries, Tarkase said.

