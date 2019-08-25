Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2019 expected this week, check details

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Aug 25: The Maharashtra SSC supplementary result 2019 will be declared this week. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

Meanwhile the Maharashtra 12th Supplementary Result 2019 has been declared. Last year, the HSC result was declared on August 14, while the SSC result was declared on August 28. The Maharashtra SSC supplementary result will be declared this week.

This year the supplementary exam for 10th was conducted between July 17 and August 3, 2019. For the 12th class it was conducted between July 17 and July 30, 2019. The result once declared will be available on mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary result 2019:

Go to mahresult.nic.in

Click on the supplementary exam link

Chose your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout