Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 date: No delay, declaration on track

Mumbai

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, June 02: The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Result 2019 was conducted between March 1 and March 22 2019.

The board is yet to make a formal announcement on when the results would be declared. The board would announce the date of the results a day in advance. The board may make an announcement sometime this week. However board officials have said that no date has been fixed as yet. The results are expected to be declared this week.

Officials however say that there shall be no delay in the declaration of the results and the process is right on track. The results once declared will be mahresult.nic.in.

How to check Maharashtra SSC Result 2019:

Go to mahresult.nic.in

Click on the Class 10 2019 result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout