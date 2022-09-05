YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Maharashtra: Governor Koshyari scraps MVA's list of 12 MLC nominees

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Sep 05: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has now scrapped the list with names of 12 experts recommended for nomination to the legislative council by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

    The previous government led by Uddhav Thackeray had recommended 12 names for nomination as MLCs two years ago, but the file was never approved by Governor BS Koshyari.

    Maharashtra: Governor Koshyari scraps MVAs list of 12 MLC nominees

    People from the fields of arts, literature, social work etc are eligible for the nomination as the MLCs.

    Maha Governor Koshyari apologises over his “Gujarati-Rajasthani” remarksMaha Governor Koshyari apologises over his “Gujarati-Rajasthani” remarks

    Prominent among the 12 names suggested by MVA included actor Urmila Matondkar who had joined Shiv Sena after quitting Congress.

    The Shinde government wrote to the governor to treat the recommendation as withdrawn and the governor has accepted the decision of the new government, an official said on Sunday.

    The Shinde government told the governor that the fresh list of nominations will be conveyed to him soon.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra governor

    Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 11:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X