Maharashtra: Governor Koshyari scraps MVA's list of 12 MLC nominees

Mumbai, Sep 05: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has now scrapped the list with names of 12 experts recommended for nomination to the legislative council by the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The previous government led by Uddhav Thackeray had recommended 12 names for nomination as MLCs two years ago, but the file was never approved by Governor BS Koshyari.

People from the fields of arts, literature, social work etc are eligible for the nomination as the MLCs.

Prominent among the 12 names suggested by MVA included actor Urmila Matondkar who had joined Shiv Sena after quitting Congress.

The Shinde government wrote to the governor to treat the recommendation as withdrawn and the governor has accepted the decision of the new government, an official said on Sunday.

The Shinde government told the governor that the fresh list of nominations will be conveyed to him soon.

Story first published: Monday, September 5, 2022, 11:24 [IST]