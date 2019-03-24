Maharashtra: Four killed in bus accident near Palghar

  • search
    Palghar, Mar 24: At least four people were killed and around 45 injured in an accident in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday. The bus accident took place near Trimbakeshwar road.

    The bus veered off the road and skidded off into the thorny bushes on a slope.

    Representational Image
    On March 6, seven people died and seven others were injured in a collision involving a van and a state-run bus in Nalagonda district in Telangana. The incident occurred under Kondamallepalli police station limits when the van collided head-on with the bus resulting in the death of seven occupants in it, while seven others travelling in the bus suffered injuries.

    On March 1, at least six people were killed and around 38 injured when a bus fell into a gorge near Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2019, 16:36 [IST]
