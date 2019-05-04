Maharashtra: Fire at a Thane building

Mumbai

oi-Vikas SV

Mumbai, May 04: A massive fire broke out at a building in Maharashtra's Thane this morning. The flames engulfed a building in Patlipada area, said reports.

No injuries or casualties have been reported as yet. The fire fighting operations are underway.

On April 22, a massive fire broke out at a factory in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra’s Thane district and the firefighters managed to control the blaze after five and a half hours. The fire had broken out at a paintbrush and colour manufacturing factory-godown in Jai Mata Di compound in Kalher. At least 40 workers were asleep on the terrace of a nearby under construction building when the building caught fire.

[Massive fire at chemical factory in Delhi's Naraina]

On April 30, a fire broke out in housing in Big Bazaar outlet in the Mumbai’s Matunga West area. Five fire engines, a Quick Response Vehicle, one ambulance, and several Fire Brigade personnel were rushed to the site for operations.

Mumbai South Fact Check Year Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin 2014 Arvind Sawant SHS Winner 3,74,780 49% 1,28,148 Deora Milind Murli INC Runner Up 2,46,632 32% 0 2009 Deora Milind Murli INC Winner 2,72,411 42% 1,12,682 Bala Nandgaonkar MNS Runner Up 1,59,729 25% 0 2004 Milind Murli Deora INC Winner 1,37,956 50% 10,246 Jayawantiben Mehta BJP Runner Up 1,27,710 47% 0 1999 Jayawanti Mehta BJP Winner 1,44,945 48% 10,243 Murli Deora INC Runner Up 1,34,702 44% 0 1998 Deora Murli INC Winner 1,78,597 53% 21,065 Jayawantiben Mehta BJP Runner Up 1,57,532 46% 0 1996 Jayawantiben Mehta BJP Winner 1,38,831 45% 23,208 Murli Deora INC Runner Up 1,15,623 37% 0 + More Details