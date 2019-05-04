Maharashtra: Fire at a Thane building

Mumbai, May 04: A massive fire broke out at a building in Maharashtra's Thane this morning. The flames engulfed a building in Patlipada area, said reports.
No injuries or casualties have been reported as yet. The fire fighting operations are underway.
On April 22, a massive fire broke out at a factory in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra’s Thane district and the firefighters managed to control the blaze after five and a half hours. The fire had broken out at a paintbrush and colour manufacturing factory-godown in Jai Mata Di compound in Kalher. At least 40 workers were asleep on the terrace of a nearby under construction building when the building caught fire.
On April 30, a fire broke out in housing in Big Bazaar outlet in the Mumbai’s Matunga West area. Five fire engines, a Quick Response Vehicle, one ambulance, and several Fire Brigade personnel were rushed to the site for operations.
