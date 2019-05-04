Maharashtra: Fire at a Thane building

  • search
    Mumbai, May 04: A massive fire broke out at a building in Maharashtra's Thane this morning. The flames engulfed a building in Patlipada area, said reports.

    No injuries or casualties have been reported as yet. The fire fighting operations are underway.

    Representational Image

    On April 22, a massive fire broke out at a factory in Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra’s Thane district and the firefighters managed to control the blaze after five and a half hours. The fire had broken out at a paintbrush and colour manufacturing factory-godown in Jai Mata Di compound in Kalher. At least 40 workers were asleep on the terrace of a nearby under construction building when the building caught fire.

    [Massive fire at chemical factory in Delhi's Naraina]

    On April 30, a fire broke out in housing in Big Bazaar outlet in the Mumbai’s Matunga West area. Five fire engines, a Quick Response Vehicle, one ambulance, and several Fire Brigade personnel were rushed to the site for operations.

    Mumbai South Fact Check
    Year
    Candidate's Name Party Result Vote Vote Share Margin
    2014
    Arvind Sawant SHS Winner 3,74,780 49% 1,28,148
    Deora Milind Murli INC Runner Up 2,46,632 32% 0
    2009
    Deora Milind Murli INC Winner 2,72,411 42% 1,12,682
    Bala Nandgaonkar MNS Runner Up 1,59,729 25% 0
    2004
    Milind Murli Deora INC Winner 1,37,956 50% 10,246
    Jayawantiben Mehta BJP Runner Up 1,27,710 47% 0
    1999
    Jayawanti Mehta BJP Winner 1,44,945 48% 10,243
    Murli Deora INC Runner Up 1,34,702 44% 0
    1998
    Deora Murli INC Winner 1,78,597 53% 21,065
    Jayawantiben Mehta BJP Runner Up 1,57,532 46% 0
    1996
    Jayawantiben Mehta BJP Winner 1,38,831 45% 23,208
    Murli Deora INC Runner Up 1,15,623 37% 0
    + More Details

