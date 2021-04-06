Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2021 exam likely to be postponed

Mumbai, Apr 06: The Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC 2021 exam may get postponed in the wake of the rising number COVID-19 cases. The dates will be available once it is uploaded on the official website.

Reports say that while no decision has been taken, the chances of the exams being postponed is high. The education minister of the state, Varsha Gaikwad said that she could not say anything at this moment. But yes a final decision will be taken this week itself.

According to a Times of India report, Gaikwad said that the rising number of cases is a major concern. We have to take into consideration the board exams of the CBSE which will be held in the state's jurisdiction.

Hence we are addressing all these concerns, she also said.