Maharashtra Board Exam 2021 dates for SSC, HSC: Check details here

Mumbai

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Feb 17: The Maharashtra Board Exam 2021 dates for SSC, HSC have been announced. More details will be available on the official website.

The Class 12 board exams will be held from April 23, 2021, to May 21, 2021, while class X board examination will be held between April 29, 2021 and May 20 2021 tentatively.

"The probable schedule of written examination for April-May 2021 has been announced for the purpose of curriculum planning for schools / junior colleges and students as well as to reduce examination stress among students. Prior to the examination, the schedule given to the schools or junior colleges in printed form will be considered the final schedule. Examination dates should be ascertained from the printed schedule given to the students by the respective school or college. Examination schedules declared by any other website or social media platforms must not be considered true by the students," Ashok Bhosale, secretary, MSBSHSE said.

"If the schools or junior colleges have any suggestions or objections against these schedules, they should be sent in writing to the Divisional Board as well as to the State Board by the end of February 22. The suggestions received thereafter will not be considered," the press release from the board also added. The schedule would be made available on www.mahahsscboard.in.